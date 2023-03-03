Apple's rumoured new iPhone 15 Pro colour drives fans wild

It's become tradition for Apple to debut a brand new and exclusive colour with each of its 'Pro' iPhone releases. From the 13 Pro's Sierra Blue to the 14 Pro's Deep Purple, these are colours that, unlike your silvers and your golds, don't tend to make the jump to the next generation. And fans are going wild for this year's rumoured new hue.

Reports suggest Apple is planning a red iPhone 15 Pro. Not like the bright Product Red colour we're used to, but a deeper, darker red. A redder red, one might say. And judging by the response on Twitter, this is what the people want. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

Is this what an red iPhone 15 Pro might look like? (Image credit: Future)

Apple Hub mocked up an image showing what a burgandy iPhone might look like, and Twitter users are loving it. Comments on the images (which have been seen over 6M times) include several variations on the theme of 'shut up and take my money'. "That is one beautiful colour," one user comments, while another adds, 'I would buy this in a heartbeat".

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly be available in a dark RED color 😮‍💨Would you pick this color? pic.twitter.com/fAlrapUGFnFebruary 26, 2023 See more

But while the colour certainly looks cool, there's one group that won't be satisfied – those crying out for a hot pink iPhone. Some fans have been waiting forever for a truly pink iPhone, and although they're delighted with the new iPad, the same hue is yet to come to the iPhone. We have a feeling dark red isn't going to cut it.

Lots of fans are still holding out for a hot pink iPhone (Image credit: PengPhones)

Still, judging by the response, Apple could be planning a hugely popular new colour for 2023. But be warned, if the many iPhone 15 rumours we've heard so far turn out to be true, then that camera cutout could be pretty unaesthetic – dark red or not.

