15 inspiring photographers to follow on Instagram

We’ve brought you the best photography websites and photo-editing apps for iOS and Android. But what what about inspiration?

Instagram is an obvious place to head – but how do you sort through the billions of average images to find the gems in the rough? Well, one you thing can do is to follow the right Instagram users. Here we've selected a few great accounts to follow to get you started...

Places at Heart by Simone Bramante

Simone Bramante captures magical landscape imagery, often featuring human subjects. He describes himself as a storyteller first and a photographer second on his Instagram page – and is beautiful photographs are testiment to that.

This gravity-defying photo is called 'The fragmentation of the self'

Brooklyn-based Victoria Siemer has an abstract style with supernatural overtones. The photographer – who goes by the name of Witchoria – has racked up thousands followers with her atmospheric images.

Dirk Bakker’s photo ‘ContainerCity’ has had over 10,000 views on Instagram

Amsterdam-based Dirk Bakker is a graphic designer and photographer with an eye for architectural patterns. His compositions will force you to see the landscape differently.

Janske Kaethoven is fascinated by the knots and dead branches in trees

For lonely landscapes and a healthy dose of nature, look no further than Kaethoven. Vast seascapes sit alongside animal portraits in this varied Instagram account.

Young boys playing football at Dadaab refugee camp, taken by Asa Sjostrom

Sweden-based documentary photographer Asa Sjostrom has a focus on social issues, especially concerning women and children. “As a photojournalist, I want to create awareness and strive for intimate situations between me and the people in my photographs,” she says on her portfolio website.

Yoder is a regular contributor to National Geographic

If you're working for the likes of National Geographic, you must be doing something right. Dave Yoder is a regular contributor, which means his Instagram feed is often full of inspirational, insightful and really rather beautiful imagery. Showcasing happenings from every corner of the world, Yoder's account should be first on your 'follow' list.

Maddie takes centre stage in Theron's Instagram feed

Okay, we admit it – Theron Humphrey's lovable pooch Maddie really swayed this one for us. But whether you're an animal lover or not, Humphrey's ability to capture moments like this is truly inspiring. He's also won National Geographic’s Traveler of the Year Award.

UK designer Mike Kus has amassed an amazing number of followers on Instagram

Leading graphic and web designer Mike Kus was one of the first designers to start using Instagram, and it shows in the incredible amount of followers he's amassed. Examples of projects he's posted on the app include a backstage shoot for Burberry at London fashion week and a collection of shots from Sicily for O2.

Landscapes and buildings are a common theme

Dan is a well-known designer, photographer, writer and speaker. Often travelling, he's made shooting photos and uploading them to Instagram part of his daily working routine. His photography centres around showing landscapes, buildings and mundane situations from a different perspective.

Jones loves placing toys in amusing situations

If you're looking for a more humorous take on the world, Darryll Jones' feed is your answer. The South African is best known for his amusing shots of toys, with pithy captions. And it's also interesting to see how he's turned Instagram into an advertising channel for his printed sneakers.

Rodriguez has challenged himself to step outside his comfort zone

Marcus Rodriguez is a web developer with a passion for photography, and his Instagram feed is full of unusual still-lifes. They centre around his love of antiques and old things, arranged as carefully set compositions that have the ability to catch the essence of every element.

What's great is that Rodriguez includes a detailed post with each series that contains handy tips and suggestions for fellow photographers. In a competitive world, it's great to find someone who has not only mastered photography but is also willing to share his tricks with the public.

Hunter's Lego comics are inventive and funny

Mark Hunter creates brilliant Lego-based photo comics inspired by his and his friends' lives. His inventiveness and ability to create something interesting out of daily situations, or spice them up with a bit of imagination (sample: Santa saving the Hobbits) is a lot of fun.

Samuels' photography opens our eyes to forgotten places

This British artist believes that 'home is where the dusty, damp swelled heart is' – which she finds within abandoned houses, schools, hospitals and asylums. Through her photography she opens our eyes to neglected, forbidden and unseen places, and she's turned her images into an interactive exhibition: The Abandoned Buildings Project and The Abandoned Shop of Curiosities.

Vaughn-Luma's photographs always have a unique point of view

If you're looking for inspirational photography, Dustin Vaughn-Luma is a must-follow. From carpenter bees to children on the beach to landfill, the usability consultant and habitual coffee drinker manages to create a unique and beautiful take on everything he photographs.

Jackson documents the decaying landscapes of the metropolis

Going by the moniker Astrodub, Jackson's photography focuses on the often overlooked natural and man-made textures of our surroundings within the new and the decaying industrial landscape of New York City. If you're looking for a quick burst of the real, laced with the surreal, then head this way.

