8 must-have bags for designers

This slimline bag is one from Bellroy's new range

Luxury lifestyle brand Bellroy has launched a new series of six beautiful bags, all of which will suit designers down to the ground. From a backpack that doubles as a tote, to a weatherproof work bag with expandable sides or a classic daypack with surprising detail on the inside, Bellroy’s range will help you carry your world around with greater ease and simplicity.

With their slim and thoughtfully designed formats, you might find it hard to choose between the options in Bellroy’s beautiful new range.

If you had to twist our arm, we’d have to go with its new slim backpack (pictured), priced at £149. Smart yet simple, formal yet relaxed, it will let you take everything you need yet nothing more. It's perfect for urban creatives who like things smart and streamlined.

This rucksack makes the perfect 'studio-gym bag'

The clue is in the name. Created specifically for busy, active people, Jimbag has a selection of beautiful bag designs.

This rucksack, priced at £49.99, is our favourite. A briefcase, handbag, holdall and duffel all rolled into one, this rucksack makes the perfect 'studio-gym bag', holding both a laptop and gym kit comfortably – and doing so in serious style.

If your trusty bike is your favourite mode of transport, then this is the bag for you

If your bike is your favourite mode of transport, then this is the bag for you. The stylish navy blue foldover Alban tote pannier, priced at $99.75 or £75, features a zip closure, deep main compartment for all of your everyday essentials and an internal slip pocket.

Made from heavy-duty, water-resistant material, the tote comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so it can be worn across your body, carried or attached to a rear cycle rack.

04. Porcupine tote

This adorable 'Nice Hair' tote is one of many by Lyndsey Green

Simple tote bags are great for holding everything that a designer needs. But that doesn't mean they have to be boring. This adorable 'Nice Hair' design is one of many by Lyndsey Green featuring woodland creatures.

A high quality, 100 per cent cotton tote bag with long handles, the illustration is applied with a heat press to give a professional and vibrant finish. Plus, it only costs $9.76, or £7.

05. Brown paper bag

Keep your food fresh with this fun brown paper lunch bag

A designer's got to eat right? Keep your brain fuelled, energy levels up and your food fresh with this fun brown paper lunch bag, costing £12.95.

It's made from a tear-proof, leak-resistant, tough and insulating material called Tyvek, which means that unlike actual paper ones, this bag won't split in the rain or let its contents fall out of the bottom – winner!

06. Ortlieb messenger bag

The Ortlieb messenger bag offers a huge 30 litres of secure waterproof storage

The Ortlieb messenger bag offers a huge 30 litres of secure waterproof storage in a stable and durable format, for around £100.

The backpack features a roll-top with Velcro so you can vary the pack height depending on the heft of your belongings, and can easily fit an A4 folder in there. Plus it comes in various bright colours so you’ll be seen even as the winter gloom takes hold.

07. Waxed canvas backpack

This waxed leather backpack is one of the nicest we've seen

Backpacks are back in fashion – and this waxed leather design, priced at $229, is one of the most attractive backpacks we've seen.

Handmade and fully lined with a blue cotton fabric, this backpack will fit in all of your essential design items and make you look good at the same time. The design also comes in a variety of colours to choose from.

08. Booq Cobra brief

This laptop bag provides ultimate protection and style for design professionals

This lightweight and luxurious laptop bag, Cobra brief by Booq, provides ultimate protection and style for design professionals who navigate airports as often as offices. Priced at €295, it features a quilted laptop compartment, a water-repellent coating on its nylon outer layer and even a weather-proof zip.

