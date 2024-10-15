Hilarious TikTok trend pokes fun at iPhone designers

Apparently they have it easy.

An iPhone covered in cameras
(Image credit: @king_min_su via TikTok)

After the recent iPhone 16 launch, it's safe to say that many Apple fans were left feeling a little underwhelmed. Churning out the same iPhone design with each new launch, you'd be excused to think that Apple's top product designers have it fairly easy – at least that's what TikTok seems to think.

While the latest iPhone 16 might be the best iPhone for photography, it's certainly not winning any awards for its unique and innovative design. Poking fun at Apple's recent design trends, these scathing (and hilarious) TikToks imagine what it's like to be an iPhone designer.

@king_min_su

iphone designer studio📱🤣🤣

♬ 오리지널 사운드 - 티곰
@tech_wizzdom

♬ original sound - Tech Wizzdom 🧙‍♂️

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

