Hilarious TikTok trend pokes fun at iPhone designers

After the recent iPhone 16 launch, it's safe to say that many Apple fans were left feeling a little underwhelmed. Churning out the same iPhone design with each new launch, you'd be excused to think that Apple's top product designers have it fairly easy – at least that's what TikTok seems to think.

While the latest iPhone 16 might be the best iPhone for photography, it's certainly not winning any awards for its unique and innovative design. Poking fun at Apple's recent design trends, these scathing (and hilarious) TikToks imagine what it's like to be an iPhone designer.

In this amusing and absurd TikTok, user @king_min_su throws shade at Apple's design, increasingly adding more cameras with each new iPhone generation. "Don’t give them ideas," one user responded, while another joked "iPhone 51 will just be the camera...who needs a phone?".

In a similarly shady video, @tech_wizzdom imagines the behind-the-scenes creative process of creating the iPhone 16 Pro – apparently, all it takes is a name change and a few tweaks in Figma to create a whole new iPhone generation. "Don’t forget to add a thing that Android had for 10 years and call it new innovation," one scathing user commented. However, not everyone was on board with the playful mockery, with another user coming to Apple's defence writing "It’s like a Porsche. Everyone who sees the phone knows it’s an iPhone and I think Apple doesn’t want to change it. It just works".

Some would say Apple's latest iPhone launch shows the tech world is floundering with its big unveilings feeling increasingly underwhelming with each new event. With the smartphone market heating up with tri-fold phones and innovations like the Rabbit R1 threatening to dethrone the smartphone altogether, Apple certainly needs to step up its game to stay in the race.