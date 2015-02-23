How to get your work in 3D World magazine

3D Squirrel has launched a unique modelling challenge for 3D artists. They invite you to create either a single 3D model suitable for a remote Outpost or multiple assets that can be placed together to make "an intriguing scene".

The brief is wide open – whether you choose to make your model suitable for an outer space, deep sea, arctic or desert location is up to you. The organisers are equally happy to see historical, modern day or futuristic designs, so you can truly let your imagination flow freely.

Enter the contest to win great prizes

Although outposts traditionally have a military theme, 3D Squirrel suggests you could also consider creating an asset suitable for exploration, communication, defense, transport, accommodation, storage, mining or research.

Top prizes

There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a subscription to 3D World magazine, 24 months Plus Membership with p3d.in and 12 Months Pro Membership with TexturePilot.

Best of all, the winners will see their outpost render published in 3D World magazine and on this very site.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you to show the world what you can do, so don't delay: the deadline is 16 May. Enter the contest today!