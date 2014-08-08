Paper love story is an animated delight

We're big fans of paper art and 3D animations here at Creative Bloq. So we were very excited to come across 11 Paper Place, a short that combines the two into a beautiful love story.

The film is an imaginative look at the world of recycling, telling the story of two sheets of paper that magically transform into paper people after being spit out of a malfunctioning printer.

A charming tale, 11 Paper Place is a beautiful example of what Blender is capable of, with director Daniel Houghton and the rest of the team pulling the whole thing together using the open source software.