This age-gap animation will break your heart

This animation will break your heart and then put it back together again

We're huge fans of Freddy Arenas here at Creative Bloq, having featured him on many occassions. This beautiful animation he created for the New York Times focuses on modern relationships and the affect a big age gap can have.

"One thing I really enjoy and like to do with graphics is using rhetorical figures to create more abstract/poetic images, new relationships and meanings. It's a way of creating new content that would enrich the story by making it more visually interesting or add layers of complexity to the information," Arenas explains.

"I think my process is pretty standard I'll go through the script and analyze it, find the structure of the story and write down this metaphorical ideas to create a world that make sense through out the story. After that I like to storyboard out the whole story and create some illustrations that would help as a guide for the style of the piece. I then create an animatic against audio so I have a feeling of the rhythm of the piece and then move into animation."

