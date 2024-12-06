I went to an AI art awards show and it was an eye-opening experience

This year I attended the HONOR Talents Global Design Awards – a celebration of emerging young creatives embracing the intersection of AI, art and design. Split into two categories, 'Visual Communication Design' and 'Art and Technology', young creatives were challenged to create art around the following themes: Cultural Prosperity, Renewal of life, Genesis, City Inspiration and Panda (a symbol of 'Mutual Learning' and a nod to China's fluffy national treasure).

While I'm historically on the fence about the melding of AI and art, it was eye-opening to see young creatives being encouraged to embrace AI in their work. It seems only natural that in a digital age with AI art tutorials at our fingertips, certain spheres of the art world are evolving to include AI augmentation. What I witnessed at the awards show was a future both uncharted and uncomfortable, bringing into question the future of traditional artistic practice – whether it's for better or for worse, I remain undecided.

