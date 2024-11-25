Wow, people only scored 40% on this test of AI art vs human creations

News
By
published

It seems AI art may be harder to spot than we thought.

AI art test
(Image credit: Astral Codex Ten)

AI art, promtography, or whatever you want to call it, remains controversial and something of a legal and commercial grey area. Many people hate it – as shown in the reaction to the Coca-Cola AI Christmas ad. But can we really tell the difference?

A recent study aimed to find out. Some 11,000 participants looked at 50 images and decided whether each one was created by AI image generator or a real human. They were also asked which image they preferred. The results were surprising. Take the two images above, or those below, for example. Can you tell which is AI?

Image 1 of 2
AI art test
AI art or real art?(Image credit: Astral Codex Ten)
Image 1 of 2
AI art test
These look clearly AI to me(Image credit: Astral Codex Ten)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles