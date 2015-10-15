Agency reinvents the organisation chart

Employees are symbolised by key objects. This collage represents the partners

When it comes to creating an online presence there are plenty of website designs to inspire you, but one task every designer dreads is the daunting company organisation chart.

Renowned for being for intimidatingly hierarchical, organisation charts are difficult things to get right and near-impossible to make visually interesting. So creative agency Guild, whose clients include Beats by Dre, Dior and Nike, decided to do something a little different...

A knoll approach

As an agency that prides itself on cultivating a progressive company culture, Guild decided to revamp their organisation chart with a "knoll" approach.

Knolling is the process of taking related objects or component parts and organising them in a parallel or right angle formation. Coined by Andrew Kromelow in the late 80s, knolling has recently become a thing on Instagram and Pinterest.

See below how Guild has used knolling to represent different employees (plus an animal) for their original organisation chart.

This collage represents director client services

This collage represents the production director

This collage represents the art director

This collage represents the HR department

This collage represents finance and accounting

This collage represents the marketing/comms director

This collage represents the project manager

This collage represents the admin studio

This collage represents the office dog

