Traditional art of the week: COTOH

Features
By
Contributions from
published

Inside this Japanese artist's contemporary images that work with themes of consumerism and identity.

COTOH artwork
(Image credit: COTOH)

COTOH (aka Cotoh Sumi) has been an illustrator since 2017 and transitioned into contemporary art after collaborating with musicians and apparel companies. By using mass production techniques, COTOH challenges the traditional perception of commercial art in Japan.

COTOH uses a mixture of oils and acrylic paints to create their striking portraits. If you want to try traditional art, read our advice in how to mix traditional art and digital art techniques. We've also found some good deals on Moleskins for sketching. See more art and learn about upcoming gallery exhibitions on COTOH's Instagram.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!

With contributions from

Related articles