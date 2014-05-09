Toormix turns it up a gear with new website design

Barcelona-based design studio Toormix has given its website a complete responsive web design overhaul (currently in beta) to better reflect the team's methodology.

A bold set of yellow animated gears great visitors, with the homepage split into two clear sections: 'Think' - where the team explain how they approach each project - and 'Design', which is dedicated to the final visuals.

"We wanted to illustrate our way to work through an abstract image that represents the engine behind the studio," says Toormix co-founder Oriol Armengou

The Toormix team runs a tight ship: Monday to Thursday is spent on client work, while each Friday is dedicated to self-initiated work in the studio's atelier space - an "ideas lab" where the team conduct research and focus on developing new processes and methods.

"As a design studio, we give the same level of importance to the creation process as we do to the design, so we wanted to showcase our projects following this concept," explains co-founder Oriol Armengou. "We've dedicated some of the text to the strategy process, which is usually the most invisible and difficult part to explain."

The homepage is split into two sections to represent the thinking part of the design process and the final result

"The main difference between the old site and this new version is we now explain the innovation and the value we've added to the project in strategy aspects," continues Armengou.

"We have enhanced our corporate discourse to better explain our strengths. That's why we divided the page into two clear parts, one for thought and one for the design.

"Our task is to sell innovation and design," he adds. "We usually change our website every two or three years."

To find out more about the website concept and see some of Toormix's work, head over to the new website.