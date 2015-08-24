600 great website designs to inspire you

Here at Crayon, we love sharing designs, and find it fascinating to compare user experiences on mobile and desktop, across various industries and especially CMS platform. One thing we often notice is how similar designs can be even when different. The similarities only get more intensified as designs are compared within the same industry or the same page type (like a pricing page).

With marketing teams hyper-focused on "keeping up with trends" and an increase in template usage, it's understandable why so many designs are starting to look like more of the same. While we don't think web design is dead (and we loved the response), designers and marketing teams do need more visual examples to draw inspiration from, specific to their circumstances.

The truth is, not all designers get to choose the CMS that their company or customer is using. And if you are using a specific CMS, then odds are that the "showcase" or "case study" offering from the CMS website could use a few more designs to help inspire design ideas.

That's why we built six collections consisting of 600 designs, completely free to access to help get the creative juices flowing. In the comments section, let us know what other types of collections you'd like to see in the future!

100 web designs built on Drupal

Access all 100 free designs on Drupal here

100 designs built on Joomla

Access all 100 free designs on Joomla here

100 designs built on Squarespace

Access all 100 free designs on Squarespace here

100 designs built on WordPress

Access all 100 free designs on WordPress here

100 designs built on Wix

Access all 100 free designs on Wix here

100 designs built on Shopify

Access all 100 free designs on Shopify here

Words: Dan Slagen

Dan Slagen is the VP of Marketing at Crayon.

