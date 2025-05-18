Recommended reading

'We have to bring the audience on the journey with us': How The Guardian approached its biggest redesign in a decade

The newspaper has a brand new homepage and app design.

Earlier this month, UK newspaper The Guardian launched a major refresh of its mobile app alongside a redesigned homepage. In order to deliver a more engaging, personalised and seamless digital experience for readers, the team created a new homepage for both the app and website that's designed to be less overwhelming and more curated.

The new Guardian app features a redesigned and streamlined My Guardian tab, a dedicated Audio tab, and more puzzles. Meanwhile, the new website homepage puts mobile first, since The Guardian claims 75% of its digital audience visit via a mobile device. Perhaps the most notable addition here is a new masthead highlights bar designed to showcase more journalism and non-new content.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

