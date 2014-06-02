Album artwork of the week: 'Departure' by The Vacant Lots

Your eyes might not be able to take this week's album artwork pick

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Departure' by American two-piece The Vacant Lots.

The artwork was devised and designed by band member Jared Artaud, who uses clever tactics to trick the eye in a weird and wonderful way. This is an album cover that will entice you as well as giving you quite the headache - in a good way of course!

The vinyl comes in black, with the CD version coming with a juxtaposing white version. The band continue to use this kind of design trickery with almost all of their promotional materials too, which you can see in the posters below.

You can purchase The Vacant Lots 'Departure' over on Sonic Cathedral.

