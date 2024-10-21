The Kleenex rebrand feels like it's always been there (in a good way)

This strong new identity cleans up.

Kleenex is such a strong brand that in some parts of the world, the word 'Kleenex' is used interchangeably with 'tissue'. It also has a powerful legacy, and is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. To mark the milestone, it has partnered with Turner Duckworth to reinvent its brand, futureproofing it for years to come while bringing cohesion to what had become quite a disparate brand – with different variations across markets.

The new look, which feels like a potential contender for our best rebrand of the decade series, centres around a crown, which houses the word 'Kleenex' and positions Kleenex as a leader in this space. Its soft curves also hint at Kleenex's use. The wordmark itself has taken various forms since 1924 – Saul Bass' 1961 iteration is perhaps the most famous – but prior to Turner Duckworth's work there were several versions in rotation that were housed within a variety of shapes. The new logo is designed to be used everywhere.

