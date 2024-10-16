The new King’s Trust logo is made for the TikTok generation

News
By
published

But is it enough?

King&#039;s Trust logo design
(Image credit: King's Trust)

The King's Trust has received a fresh rebrand to appeal to the TikTok generation. Formerly known as the Prince's Trust, the charity offers support to young people facing adversity, equipping them with the tools to build a brighter future.

With a new name and a revitalised logo, the King's Trust has a refreshed appeal, but whether it will resonate with its target audience remains to be seen. The best logos of all time communicate their brand with simple and refined design, and with young people at the centre of its new look, the King's Trust logo is a powerful representation of its ethos – but to the new generation, actions speak louder than aesthetics.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles