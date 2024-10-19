How to push colours while painting in Photoshop

How-to
By
published

Richard Lay recommends gradually developing a vibrant palette when creating your next artwork.

Richard Lay art
(Image credit: Richard Lay)

For some artists, learning to paint in Photoshop can be an unnatural transition from traditional mediums. In this technique spotlight, artist Richard Lay takes us through his creative process of layering colour vibrancy and texture to create immersive artwork.

If you're looking for more creative inspiration, check out our collection of the best Photoshop tutorials to help refine your skills. Is Photoshop not your vibe? Take a look at our picks of the best digital art software for some creative alternatives.

Richard Lay headshot
Richard Lay

As an illustrator and concept artist, Richard Lay sets his focus on creating artwork that expresses his interest in visual storytelling and developing imaginative fantasy landscapes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Richard Lay
Richard Lay

As an illustrator and concept artist, Richard Lay sets his focus on creating artwork that expresses his interest in visual storytelling and developing imaginative fantasy landscapes.

TOPICS

Related articles