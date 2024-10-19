How to push colours while painting in Photoshop

For some artists, learning to paint in Photoshop can be an unnatural transition from traditional mediums. In this technique spotlight, artist Richard Lay takes us through his creative process of layering colour vibrancy and texture to create immersive artwork.

Richard Lay Social Links Navigation Illustrator and concept artist As an illustrator and concept artist, Richard Lay sets his focus on creating artwork that expresses his interest in visual storytelling and developing imaginative fantasy landscapes.

(Image credit: Richard Lay)

“This is a piece made in Photoshop for the Huion drawing contest. I had some free time and felt like this sort of thing was totally my vibe. I wanted the piece to be whimsical and show a few students heading towards a witch academy.

My focus was on trying to use more vibrant colours compared to my previous artwork. To do this, I used a mixture of photobashing, texture brushes, and pre-existing assets. I started with muted colours in the beginning and adjusted along the way as needed. Much of the heavy lifting was done using sliders and colour adjustments towards the end of the creation process.”

(Image credit: Richard Lay)

