Forget the PS5 Pro's huge price tag, the PS5 Slim has big discounts

Sony's PS5 Pro will be released in just a couple of weeks on 7 November, but the whopping £799 price tag is getting as much attention as the upgraded specs. We think anyone who isn't a pro gamer and doesn't need the best fidelity and performance simultaneously will still find the standard console to be enough for their needs, and EE currently has up to £64 off the PS5 Slim.
The original PS5 remains still at the top of our pick of the best games consoles. The PS5 Slim has the same performance but takes up around 30% less space physically and a larger 1TB SSD for more storage space. EE has discounts on both the Disc Edition and the Digital edition of the console.
Today's best Playstation 5 Slim deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital
Was: £389
Now: £329 at EE
Save: £60
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc edition
Was: £479
Now: £415 at EE
Save: £64
Overview: The best deal on the best console (sorry Xbox fans@). The PlayStation 5 Slim is a slimmed down version of our favourite gaming console, providing the same performance and more storage space in smaller physical size.
Key features: Storage: 1TB SSD | CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores, 16 Threads at 3.5GHz| GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based | RAM: 16GB GDDR6 | Disc drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc (Disc Edition) |Dimensions: 358 × 96 × 216 mm (disc model) 358 × 80 × 216 mm (digital )| Weight: 3.2kg (disc model) 2.6kg (digital).
Release date: November 2023.
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on the PS5 Slim in the UK, beating deals at Currys and Amazon.
Current price: Currys: from £339 | Amazon UK: £334
Review Consensus: We gave the original PS5 console a stellar 5-star review back in 2022, and the PS5 Slim is just as great, slimming down the design despite increasing the size of the SSD.
Tom's guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑
Not in the UK? Find the best PlayStation 5 deals in your region below. Also see our guide to the best retro games consoles.
