Forget the PS5 Pro's huge price tag, the PS5 Slim has big discounts

Sony's PS5 Pro will be released in just a couple of weeks on 7 November, but the whopping £799 price tag is getting as much attention as the upgraded specs. We think anyone who isn't a pro gamer and doesn't need the best fidelity and performance simultaneously will still find the standard console to be enough for their needs, and EE currently has up to £64 off the PS5 Slim.

The original PS5 remains still at the top of our pick of the best games consoles. The PS5 Slim has the same performance but takes up around 30% less space physically and a larger 1TB SSD for more storage space. EE has discounts on both the Disc Edition and the Digital edition of the console.

Today's best Playstation 5 Slim deal

