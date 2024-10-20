2D art of the week: Haiyang

Haiyang is a concept designer with a love for mysterious cultures. Curiosity for the world around him is his main inspiration, while he also likes to use elements of history in his magical worlds to make them more realistic.

If you're inspired by Haiyang's artwork, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop to create your own unique character illustrations. For more art tips, check our character design guide to make your digital art pop with personality.

Ashiya

(Image credit: Haiyang)

“Ashiya is the main character of my personal universe. She’s an Onmyoji from Harima.”

Hamaya Rin

(Image credit: Haiyang)

“Rin’s family is ancient and mysterious. Every 100 years there will be a wizard in the family who can draw the Hamaya arrow that has been passed down from ancient times. Rin drew it when she was 14 years old.”

Ashina

(Image credit: Haiyang)

“Ashina is Ashiya’s half-sister. When they were young, their family was wiped out by hostile forces and the sisters were separated on the battlefield, but the bond of blood has always pulled them together.”

Ashiya Returns

(Image credit: Haiyang)

“In the ancient East, the legendary nine-tailed fox is well known, and seems to have lived for nearly 1,000 years. Here Ashiya meets the fox for the first time, with a battle on the horizon.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).