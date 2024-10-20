2D art of the week: Haiyang

Inside the concept designer's magical world inspired by mysterious cultures and curiosity for the world around him.

Haiyang art
(Image credit: Haiyang)

Haiyang is a concept designer with a love for mysterious cultures. Curiosity for the world around him is his main inspiration, while he also likes to use elements of history in his magical worlds to make them more realistic.

If you're inspired by Haiyang's artwork, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop to create your own unique character illustrations. For more art tips, check our character design guide to make your digital art pop with personality.

