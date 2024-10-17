DC just made it easier than ever to read comics on the go

DC GO! is “a new frontier of webcomics”.

Dc Comics Renaissance of Raven
(Image credit: DC Comics)

DC is welcoming a new era of webcomics with its latest launch, DC GO! Exclusive to the DC Universe Infinite app, the diverse collection features brand-new original stories and DC classics reformatted for mobile, bringing the adventure right to our fingertips.

While webcomics have been around for decades, DC GO! is "a new frontier" for the genre, making graphic novels more accessible than ever. From its iconic character design to its legendary superhero lore, DC has an enduring comic book legacy, and now thanks to DC GO!, a whole new generation can immerse themselves in its mesmerising universe.

