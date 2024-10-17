DC just made it easier than ever to read comics on the go

DC is welcoming a new era of webcomics with its latest launch, DC GO! Exclusive to the DC Universe Infinite app, the diverse collection features brand-new original stories and DC classics reformatted for mobile, bringing the adventure right to our fingertips.

While webcomics have been around for decades, DC GO! is "a new frontier" for the genre, making graphic novels more accessible than ever. From its iconic character design to its legendary superhero lore, DC has an enduring comic book legacy, and now thanks to DC GO!, a whole new generation can immerse themselves in its mesmerising universe.

The new collection features Harley Quinn in Paradise – a romantic comedy about Miss Quinn's love quest after her break up with the Joker. (Image credit: DC Comics)

The DC Universe Infinite is the publisher's official digital subscription service available via the web, iOS, and Android. “Our goal with the DC GO! collection is to create fun, compelling, reader-friendly, mobile DC stories that readers will enjoy on the go. Like DC Compact Comics and DC Finest, this is another example of our commitment to finding new ways to engage with fans and readers,” says DC general manager Anne DePies in a blog post.

The DC GO! collection is a diverse mix of original stories created by "seasoned, fan-favorite creators." With new comics released weekly, the comics will cover a broad range of genres including "drama, fantasy, comedy, mystery, action, romance, slice-of-life, and more". According to Katie Kubert, Global Publishing Innovation group editor, "There’s a type of story for everyone to enjoy,” with features from DC fan favourites like Nightwing, Raven, and Harley Quinn (with the promise of some exciting cameos along the way).

Nothing Butt Nightwing by writer Patrick R. Young will feature in the new collection. (Image credit: DC Comics)

While you'll have to pry my physical media graphic novels from my cold dead hands, I'm excited to see DC embracing new platforms for fans to interact with its iconic universe. While nothing beats the feeling of flicking a fresh comic book, I'm glad that comics are more accessible than ever so that new generations can continue to enjoy the DC universe.

