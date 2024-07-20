I love the new exaggerated Batman character design

News
By
published

He’s back and bigger than ever.

DC new Batman design for Absolute Batman
(Image credit: DC Comics)

DC Comics is about to enter an exciting new era, treating fans to an exclusive look at a new character design for the upcoming series, Absolute Batman. As one of DC's most iconic superheroes, Batman's revamp is a major update to the Dark Knight we've seen before – broader, bolder and battier than ever.

Fanbases can be pretty precious about their favourite superheroes, so any character design tweaks have to win the favour of fans over anything else. With the wider Absolute Universe set to be a bold reimagining of some of DC's most beloved superheroes, it could just be the dynamic refresh that DC need to take Marvel's crown.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles