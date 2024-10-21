ASUS Metaverse art contest winner is a captivating infinite loop of adorable Halloween cats

The winners are in for the ASUS Metaverse Global Digital Creation Contest in collaboration with Creative Bloq. And the overall winner is a captivating and adorable seasonal treat featuring some Halloween design inspiration.

The judges' top pick in a competition that boasts a prize pool exceeding US$30,000 is multimedia artist Newyellow's Catlloween Parade . Inspired by the energetic and festive atmosphere of Halloween in Shibuya, the artwork creatively merges the concepts of vibrant nightlife, mystical elements and playful generative art. It will be showcased on a billboard in an iconic location at Tokyo's busy Shibuya crossing from 4 to 10 of November.

(Image credit: Newyellow)

Newyellow said of his work: “Shibuya is a city that never sleeps, and on Halloween, the streets are filled with people dressed in costumes, creating the atmosphere of a live ghostly night parade. The artwork Catlloween Parade draws inspiration from Halloween, combining the vibrant energy of Shibuya's nightlife, the mystical symbolism of the night parade, and charming, cute elements to create a generative art piece.

"This work is interactive and also features random generative attributes. By moving the mouse, you can interact with the souls displayed on the screen. Clicking the left mouse key will generate random primary colors, different movement directions, and various frame styles.”

The piece's dynamism and unpredictability won the attention of the judges. The artist CA CHOU said: “I love the sense of surprise and anticipation created by the interactive unpredictability of the piece. Visually, the dynamic use of lines feels like brushstrokes sweeping across the screen. The cat imagery subtly references the night and the vibrant nightlife of Shibuya. Overall, it's a clean and well-executed work.”

The algorithmic art pioneer Aluan Wang said: "This is a fascinating piece; with each click, a new world begins, highlighting the diversity of art on the blockchain."

The Global Digital Creation Contest by ASUS Metaverse and Creative Bloq attracted over 2,000 submissions from both amateurs and professional creators. Designed to underscore the ASUS Metaverse’s commitment to fostering creativity, it offered global artists a platform to showcase their work on an international stage.

