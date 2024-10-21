ASUS Metaverse art contest winner is a captivating infinite loop of adorable Halloween cats

Discover the Catlloween Parade.

The winners are in for the ASUS Metaverse Global Digital Creation Contest in collaboration with Creative Bloq. And the overall winner is a captivating and adorable seasonal treat featuring some Halloween design inspiration.

The judges' top pick in a competition that boasts a prize pool exceeding US$30,000 is multimedia artist Newyellow's Catlloween Parade. Inspired by the energetic and festive atmosphere of Halloween in Shibuya, the artwork creatively merges the concepts of vibrant nightlife, mystical elements and playful generative art. It will be showcased on a billboard in an iconic location at Tokyo's busy Shibuya crossing from 4 to 10 of November.

