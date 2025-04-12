This stunning artwork blends nature and animals with myths, legends (and a touch of darkness)
2D art of the week: Cleonique Hilsaca.
Cleonique is a Honduran illustrator whose art is featured in picture books, newspapers, magazines, board games and galleries. She imbues her work with whimsy and a hint of horror from her love of fantasy and mythology.
If you're inspired by Cleonique's artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.
Catapples
“Created for the Ethereal Orchard show at the WOW x WOW gallery. This painting was inspired by my precious cat, Fig.”
Snack
“Another WOW x WOW piece, this time for the Monochromagic 7 show. This was an exploration piece, created from loose sketches through to a finished painting.”
Lechuza
“This piece was made for Giant Robot Store’s Creatures of Flight exhibition. Lechuzas are witches that transform into owls in Mexican mythology.”
Fairy tale land
“Created for the show Tiny Doors & Friends at ABV Gallery, and inspired by my love for fairy tales.”
