This stunning artwork blends nature and animals with myths, legends (and a touch of darkness)

Cleonique is a Honduran illustrator whose art is featured in picture books, newspapers, magazines, board games and galleries. She imbues her work with whimsy and a hint of horror from her love of fantasy and mythology.

Catapples

(Image credit: Cleonique Hilsaca)

“Created for the Ethereal Orchard show at the WOW x WOW gallery. This painting was inspired by my precious cat, Fig.”

Snack

(Image credit: Cleonique Hilsaca)

“Another WOW x WOW piece, this time for the Monochromagic 7 show. This was an exploration piece, created from loose sketches through to a finished painting.”

Lechuza

(Image credit: Cleonique Hilsaca)

“This piece was made for Giant Robot Store’s Creatures of Flight exhibition. Lechuzas are witches that transform into owls in Mexican mythology.”

Fairy tale land

(Image credit: Cleonique Hilsaca)

“Created for the show Tiny Doors & Friends at ABV Gallery, and inspired by my love for fairy tales.”

