Voting begins in ASUS digital creation contest – and submission deadline extended

Back in August, ASUS invited digital creators to enter the ASUS Metaverse NFT Battle for a chance to win exposition on a billboard at Tokyo's iconic Shibuya crossing as well as here on Creative Bloq.

Amateur and professional digital creators have been given a deadline extension of October 31 to submit entries, but in the meantime, voting has begun. Until November 12, you can vote for your favourite submissions from around the world. And by taking part in the voting users vote, you have the chance to win ASUS prizes (see our guide to what are NFTs? if you need to get up to speed).

(Image credit: ASUS)

Users can connect their crypto wallet to the ASUS NFT Plaza and create an account to get 10 votes to use as they wish (see the the event page for full details). Each vote will be put into a draw for a chance to win prizes. Winners of the digital creation contest will be announced on the official website on December 7.

ASUS established ASUS Metaverse Inc in October 2022, joining up with partners from various fields to foster digital creativity. For this contest, it's working with 13 partners, including Trend Micro, Stability AI, Creative Bloq, ZombieClub, Elysium Shell, Zoofrenz, and the world's first anime IP-themed metaverse, ACG Worlds.

As the main organizer, ASUS Metaverse provides technical support and a newly launched platform called ASUS NFT Plaza, which combines NFT primary issuance and trading functions, providing creators with a channel to sell their creations and receive royalty income. During the contest period, all participants who upload their creations will enjoy the No Transaction Fee promotion.