Make use of grids for typographical layouts

Good typography skills are essential for any graphic designer - and those of us who work with text every day know how difficult it can be at times.

A well-planned grid is key to creating a good typographical layout, as having a strong foundation to work with is a great way to keep a text-heavy document looking clean, consistent and easy to navigate.

InDesign has some great features to make this process simple, enabling you to achieve some impressive results with minimal time and effort. As designers, we're always experimenting and pushing the boundaries of design, at times creating very complicated layouts. However, I believe a clean, simple and well-structured approach can be just as effective. In this tutorial I'll show you some of the processes I go through when creating a simple page template from scratch in InDesign, from building the initial grid to adding picture frames.

Click here to download the tutorial for free