I love the slick design of these baby name trend infographics

Data and design come together in style.

Karim Douieb Baby Names website
(Image credit: Karim Douieb)

Data visualization designer & data scientist Karim Douieb has created an ingenious website that reveals the popularity of your name across the years. Blending slick typography with data analysis, the site creates a shapeshifting graph, using the letters of your name to form a dynamic visualisation.

The site's sleek design is certainly worthy of a spot on our list of the best infographics, thanks to its clean visuals and strong graphic appeal. Experimenting with variable fonts, the ingenious website is a perfect blend of classic design and typographical innovation creating a stunning reflection of modern graphic design.

