The best Memorial Day 2020 deals: Huge savings NOW



If you're looking for the best Memorial Day 2020 deals, you've come to the right place. The special day is almost upon us (it falls on Monday 25 May this year), and with it there are some great savings on wish-list hardware that you may usually only dream of being able to afford.

There are some huge savings on laptops, tablets, graphics tablets and monitors. Below we've compiled the very best deals on the best hardware out there for the weeks leading up to the official Memorial Day 2020 celebrations.

Whether it's Dell, B&H Photo, Amazon or Apple, we've scoured the internet for the very best bargains from the most trusted retailers, on the models and makes that we know you'll want. Below is a list of the best Memorial Day sales currently going on, and then we've picked out some standout deals from various retailers. And as the deals change, and items go out of stock, we'll update the deals leading up to the big weekend, so it's worth you making a note of this page. This will be the last US sale event until Amazon Prime Day 2020, so be sure to make the most of the deals while they last!

The best Memorial Day deals at a glance

Lenovo – Massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings!

– Massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings! Dell – up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops

– up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops Best Buy – save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more

– save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more HP – weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

– weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more B&H Photo – deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off

– deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off Tomtops – up to 52% off a huge range of accessories

– up to 52% off a huge range of accessories Huion – great entry level graphic tablets for all abilities

– great entry level graphic tablets for all abilities Adorama – laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings

Our pick of the best Memorial Day deals around

Best tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model) | $329 | $279 at Amazon Save $50: This is you chance to get the latest model iPad for $279. That's a nice $50 discount for latest model that comes with 32GB storage, has a 10 hour battery life, and a lovely 10.2-inch screen.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | $949 | $799 at B&H Photo Save $150: If you've been looking to buy an iPad Pro, but have been put off by the price, this is a great time to get one with a whopping $150 off. This 2018 iteration of the iPad Pro is powerful, sleek, and more than capable of all manner of creative tasks – but this offer won't last long, so get yours now!

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | $959.00 | $699.00 at Best Buy Save $260: The Surface Pro 7 is a fan favourite, and a strong iteration in Microsoft's legendary Surface Pro line of Windows tablets. It's not the most powerful in the series, but when you can save $260 on it, it's definitely worth checking out. With its 12.3-inch touch screen, its Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM and beautiful platinum finish, this is a bargain worth buying.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $59.99 at P.C. Richard & Son The nifty yet affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you're familiar with the Amazon ecosystem. This model has got an 8-inch HD display and combined with its Dolby Audio it's perfect to enjoy streaming content. The tablet also comes equipped with Amazon's AI assistant, Alexa.



View Deal

Best laptop deals

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop | $334.98 | $299.99 at Dell

Save $35: Dell make fantastic laptops, and their Inspiron range are amongst their best. For a short period of time, the Inspiron 14 3000 is on sale for under £300. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.View Deal

Lenovo S145 15.6-inch laptop | $279.99 | $251.99 at Best Buy

Save $28: Right now Best Buy has this Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $252. For context, this has a 1TB hard drive, so if loads of storage, at a low price, is important to you, this may be the deal for you.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 | $699.99 | $579.99 at Staples Save $120: Although Asus became known for making affordable Windows laptops, it also makes some of the best high-value machines too. This 15-inch Asus ViviBook S15 is a great entry-level work computer, running on an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. You can also add extra RAM if you want, so even at this price, it should last you a long time.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop | $1599.99 | $1399.99 at Dell Save $200: This is one of the best laptops on the market today, and though deals come and go with this model, this huge saving of $200 is pretty special. And with this huge saving, you can go for the higher end spec that the 13 has to offer, including 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and stunning Intel UHD Graphics. This is a great deal on this hugely popular touch screen laptop.



View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2019) | $1,099 | $929 at B&H Photo Save $170: This is another cracking deal from Apple, as as per the others on this page, they surely won't last long! Featuring a 1.6 GHz, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and gorgeous 13-inch Retina Display, this MacBook looks beautiful, runs like a dream and, with this deal, won't break the bank. Get one while stocks last.



View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,299.00 | $1,149.00 at B&H Photo Save $150: There's a huge saving of $150 off this awesome MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at B&H Photo. We don't see many massive deals like this on recent iterations of the always-popular laptop from Apple, so get yours while stocks still last.

View Deal

Best monitors for creatives

LG 27UD88-W | $649.99 | $546.99 at Adorama Save $103: This is the best affordable 4K monitor out there. It's a 27-inch model that gives you gorgeous 4K resolution and excellent colour accuracy, for a snip of the price of other heavy duty 4K monitors – and right now there's a great saving to be had on it.

View Deal

MSI Prestige PS341WU | $1570.38 | $957.38 at B&H Photo Save $200: This is easily one of the best ultra-wide monitors for creatives you can buy right now. Not only does it have a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but it also features a huge 5,120 x 2,160 resolution over its 34-inch IPS screen. That means crystal-clear image quality.

View Deal

Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q | $1119.99 | $899.99 at Dell Save $220: This monitor has pro features and right now is under a grand, making it one of the best deals around. As Dell's latest flagship 4K 32-inch screen, it offers full sRGB coverage, with 95% DCI-P3 and great colour uniformity, making it a great choice for pro designers and creatives.

View Deal

Best graphic tablet deals

XP-Pen Artist 15.6 |Best price $799.99 at Tomtop This is a great bit of digital drawing kit, and an absolute steal. It comes with a comfortable pen with plenty of sensitivity levels, and a good screen. This remains a pen display that can transform your digital creativity without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Huion H640P | Best price: $49.99 at Huion We've called this the best compact drawing tablet out there, and for good reason. It boasts a comfortable drawing experience in a convenient size for travel. The Huion H640P measures just 10.2 x 5.8 inches and is no thicker than a smartphone, but offers a set of shortcut keys as well as its drawing area.

View Deal

Wacom Intuos Pro | Best price: $249.95 at Adorama This is an ideal choice if you've not owned a graphic tablet before, with a price point to match. And yet, with Wacom behind the making of it, the quality is assured. It's light enough to take everywhere, yet durable and solidly built, and the unbeatable pressure-responsiveness of the Pro Pen 2 gives it true creative depth.

View Deal

When is Memorial Day 2020?

As well as being the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day has been an American federal holiday that falls on the last Monday in May since the 19th century. It is a day that honours everyone who died while serving in the US military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday 25 May.

When do the Memorial Day 2020 sales start?

Many Memorial Day sales begin a whole week before the bank holiday, some won't begin in earnest until the weekend before.

However, if you bookmark this page, we will be updating all the sales that we find from now until the end of the sales, usually at midnight on Memorial Day.

It is the biggest sales event until Amazon Prime, so it's the perfect time to snap up a great saving if you don't want to wait until later this year.

