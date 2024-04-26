OLED iPad Pro: everything we think we know about Apple's long-awaited tablet

An OLED iPad Pro is perhaps the most long-awaited Apple product at the moment, certainly for digital artists and creators. Many brands have already introduced tablets with OLED displays, including big rival Samsung, making Apple appear late to the game. But finally it looks like iPad Pro OLED models are probably coming in May 2024.

There were no new iPads in 2023, but after plenty of rumours, the invite for the next Apple event on 7 May appears to confirm that new iPads for 2024 will very much be a focus. Below, I'll round up everything we know (or think we know) about the 2024 iPad Pros (and other iPads) that we're expecting Apple to announce at the streamed event, including their features and possible price.

Be sure to bookmark this page and come back to it, because we'll be updating it with the official details and links to the best OLED iPad deals as soon as Apple has revealed all. For now, bear in mind that the information we have is based on leaks and rumours. To see how Apple's current tablet lineup looks, see our guide to the iPad generations.

OLED iPad Pro 2024: features

We can't guarantee that this not-so-cryptic invite means that there will be OLED iPad Pros will be on the agenda at the May Apple event, but we're fairly convinced that they will be considering that we've been hearing rumours about them for months. Some of those rumours come from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who historically has been fairly accurate in his predictions, which are often based on leaks from contacts in Apple or at suppliers.

Gurman has said that Apple will launch an iPad Pro redesign that will be the biggest makeover the tablet has ever seen. The most persistent rumour is that this will include the addition of OLED displays. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen tech provides better contrast, more vibrant colours and deeper blacks, and has been much requested by iPad users – all iPhones have had OLED screens since iPhone 12 in 2020.

The change would likely make iPad Pros even better for watching films and for creative work, particularly in harsh lighting conditions. The addition of an OLED display will be particularly welcome for the 11-inch iPad Pro since it currently has a dimmer screen than the larger 12.9 model with its Liquid Retina XDR display.

It's also rumoured that the new iPad Pros will be powered by Apple's latest chip, the M3, which can already be found in the newest MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs. This would presumably give them a boost over their already impressive performance.

OLED iPad Pro 2024: design

Although the current 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pros were released in October 2022, the overall design of the tablets hasn't changed since 2018. However, the rumours suggest that we'll get a more significant makeover this time. Although the sizes will remain generally the same, representing a 7th generation iPad Pro 12.9 and a 5th generation iPad Pro 11 respectively, it's been suggested that the new devices will be 1mm thinner.

Another rumour is that Apple is moving front-facing camera to the long side of the tablet, following a similar change made with the 2022 10th-generation iPad. This would make good sense considering that many people now use iPad Pros in a horizontal orientation with a keyboard.

OLED iPad Pro 2024: price

So how much will the new OLED iPad Pros cost? Apple doesn't tend to alter its pricing greatly, and new releases are often priced the same as the previous generation. The 2022 model of the iPad Pro 12.9 starts at $1,099/£1,249 for the 128GB wifi model. The price for the 11-inch model, stars at $899/£899 for the 128GB configuration, but it reaches as high as $2,099/£2,149 for a maxed-out 2TB option. Adding cellular connectivity generally adds $200 / £200 to the price of each configuration.

However, considering that the current iPad Pros were released 18 months ago and that the 2024 iPad Pro is expected to have a considerable redesign and OLED displays, which cost more, we would not be at all surprised if Apple increases the starting price by around $100 on each configuration. There's also a chance that it might up the specs of the starting model, dropping the 128GB SSD option, since this isn't a lot of storage space these days.

The next Apple event will be streamed on 7 May at 12 noon in the UK / 7am PT / 10am ET. The tech giant hasn't said what the event will be about, but recent rumours and the graphics in Apple's own invite heavily support our belief that it will announce the new iPads on that day. Based on previous experience, we can expect pre-orders to open very soon after the event, with new devices likely to start shipping a week later. That would mean that 2024 iPad Pro will probably be hitting the streets in time for the third week of May.

Other new iPads for 2024 (and a new Apple Pencil?)

Pencil us in for May 7! ✏️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/1tvyB7h450April 23, 2024

We expect that Apple will announce more than just new OLED iPad Pros at the May event. Another highly expected announcement is a new iPad Air, or possibly even two new iPad Airs. The rumour is that as well as a new iteration of the traditional 11-inch model, there will be a new 12.9 device. This would mean the Air comes in the same two size options as the Pro. It would also echo the decision to introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air last year.

It's believed the iPad Airs will get M2 processors. It seems like most observers aren't expecting any news on an update to the 10th-generation base iPad or the long-abandoned iPad mini at this event, but there are rumours that we will get new accessories. The most credible of these is the expectation of a new Apple Pencil since even Apple CEO Tim Cook's own tweet announcing the May event offers a fairly unsubtle hint.

An update on this front is overdue, and We've heard rumours about a new Apple Pencil that would have interchangeable magnetic tips for different tasks and a new squeeze gesture. There's also a rumour that Apple will unveil a new, more laptop-like Magic Keyboard, which could help blur the line between MacBook and iPad even more.

