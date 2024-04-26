OLED iPad Pro: everything we think we know about Apple's long-awaited tablet

By Joe Foley
published

The iPad Pro could get its biggest design change yet.

iPad generations
(Image credit: Apple)

An OLED iPad Pro is perhaps the most long-awaited Apple product at the moment, certainly for digital artists and creators. Many brands have already introduced tablets with OLED displays, including big rival Samsung, making Apple appear late to the game. But finally it looks like iPad Pro OLED models are probably coming in May 2024.

There were no new iPads in 2023, but after plenty of rumours, the invite for the next Apple event on 7 May appears to confirm that new iPads for 2024 will very much be a focus. Below, I'll round up everything we know (or think we know) about the 2024 iPad Pros (and other iPads) that we're expecting Apple to announce at the streamed event, including their features and possible price. 

