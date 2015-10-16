Free Halloween icon pack to download today

Love Halloween? Looking for some free design assets? Then keep reading. We've got a pack of gorgeous icons for you to download today – and it's absolutely free!
This pack was created exclusively for Creative Bloq readers by Freepik.com – a specialised search engine that helps graphic and web designers find high quality photos, vectors, illustrations, and PSD files for their creative projects, quickly and easily.
You can see a preview of the icons in today's free pack below. Click on the image itself or the link below it to download the pack.
- Download the free pack here (zip file, 12.6MB).
Liked this? Read these!