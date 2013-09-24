Free Japanese icon pack to download today!

Looking for some free design assets? Then keep reading. We've got a set of 300 gorgeous Japanese-themed icons for you to download - and it's absolutely free!

This pack was created exclusively for Creative Bloq readers by Freepik.com - a specialised search engine that helps graphic and web designers find high quality photos, vectors, illustrations, and PSD files for their creative projects, quickly and easily.

One of the best places to download free icons, Freepik has a ton of free visual assets for using in websites, banners, presentations, magazines, advertising and more - a one-stop shop for all types of design professionals.

The icons in your free pack come in three formats: PNG, SVG and Ai. You can see a preview of the icons below, and click on the link below that to download the pack.

Courtesy of Freepik.com, these free Japanese icons are simply gorgeous

Download the free pack (zip file, 147.5MB).

Find all the content indexed by Freepik here.

