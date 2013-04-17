How to find free design resources on Dribbble

Find the best design freebies from Dribbble with Psddd

Dribbble has quickly became a favourite place among designers for sharing and discussing their latest projects online. And the creative community site has even persuaded some generous designers to give away their work for free.

Dribbble wasn't built to work as a discovery engine for free design assets, though, so finding exactly what you're looking for can be a time-consuming experience. That's where Psddd comes in - a site that aims to collect the very best resources of Dribbble.

Shots are selected manually by designer Siddharth Arun and developer Mithun Stephen. Why manually? To maintain the quality of the stuff you find on Psddd. Categorized and fetched via the Dribbble API, only the best work surfaces on the site.

Head to Psddd for more design freebies!

