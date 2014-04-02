2500 free resources for designers

Every designer loves free stuff. So here we bring together 2500 brilliant freebies, covering everything from typography to 3D design, in one mammoth list.
We'll update this feature regularly, adding more resources as we find them, so amazingly that number will increase over the coming months and years... You really WILL want to bookmark this page!
Graphic design and illustration freebies
- 40 free textures: high resolution and ready to use now
- 5 free calendar templates for 2014
- 15 great brochure templates
- 20 inspiring flyer templates
- 10 free vectors for your seasonal projects
- Test logos across social platforms with this FREE Photoshop template
- Illustrator tutorials: 95 awesome ideas to try today!
- 35 great InDesign tutorials for graphic designers
- The 10 best podcasts for designers
- 10 top digital art resources
- 10 top photography resources
- 10 top Adobe Illustrator resources
- 8 top InDesign resources
- 300 Japanese icons to download today!
- 30 free icon sets for designers
- Free social media icons: 14 sets to download today
- The 5 best free tech and email icons
- The best free icon sets for Halloween
- 250 free Christmas icons to download now
- 6 free icon sets for foodie projects
Web design freebies
- Free cheat sheet so you can brand your social media pages with ease
- Get 500 web design books - they're totally free and available now
- Design your new Twitter header with this free PSD
- 130 CSS and JavaScript tutorials to power up your skills
- 50 superb WordPress tutorials
- 10 top WordPress resources
- How to build an app: 45 great tutorials
3D design freebies
- 30 top free 3D models
- 10 top 3ds Max resources
- 10 top After Effects resources
- Maya tutorials: 40 awesome CG projects you should try today
- Blender tutorials: 25 ways to create cool 3D effects
- Cinema 4D tutorials: 45 projects to up your 3D skills
- ZBrush tutorials: 30 ways to sculpt and paint in 3D
- Speed Painting: 12 fantasy tutorials to try today
Typography freebies
- The 100 best free fonts for designers
- 20 free typewriter fonts for designers
- The best free cursive fonts
- 30 free graffiti fonts for designers
- 30 free tattoo fonts for designers
- 30 great handwriting fonts
- 28 free retro fonts
- 10 free typography apps for designers
- Download fonts: 30 resources to get type for free
- 95 top typography tutorials
- Type videos: 5 great typography lessons to boost your skills
- 8 free wallpapers for typography lovers
Photoshop freebies
- 300+ free vector shapes for Photoshop
- 45 free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- 50 free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
Have you spotted a free design resource? Share it with the community in the comments!