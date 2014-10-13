5 great typography lessons to boost your skills

When it comes to typography tutorials, it's great to experiment with written tutorials and project files. However, sometimes all you want is a thorough walk-through video to help explain things better.

And that's just what we've curated for all you lovely readers. From kinetic type to working with images, there's sure to be something to get your teeth into. And don't worry, this isn't all there is: we'll be updating the feature with more type videos in the coming weeks.

01. Turn an image into text

This short type video walks you through a great way to experiment with typography in Photoshop. At only eight minutes long, it's a project you could tackle in your lunch break. There's even a link to download the start image so you've got no excuse!

02. Design 2D Text in Photoshop

This simple but effective type video will show you how to emulate the style that tutor Rob Sterlini uses within his work. You can subscribe to his whole tutorial series, as well as download all the files you'll need in his resource library.

03. How to create roundhand lettering

Typographers and fans of creative fonts will be familiar with the work of self-taught, master pinstriper Glen Weisgerber. Painting letters for race cars, logos, guitars, trucks and motorbikes, Weisgerber has been at the top of his game since the 1970s.

It's one of a number of hand lettering tutorials created by Weisgerber for Airbrush Action Magazine, others tackling single stroke lettering and chrome lettering.

With each letter perfectly formed after each careful stroke, it's easy to see why Weisgerber is a hero in the world of typography. Sit back and revel in this brilliant source of font inspiration.

04. 3D text extrusion

In this type video, you will learn how to use the 3D text extrusion in After Effects CS6. Unfortunately, you can't complete this tutorial on any earlier editions of After Effects but if you have CS6, this is a great skill to know.

3D software offers great opportunities to create some truly unique typography. In this tutorial, discover how to create a big, bold, attention-grabbing title.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this list with even more awesome type videos! Let us know which ones we should include in the comments box below.