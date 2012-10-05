Design your new Twitter header - with a free PSD for pixel perfection!

The Today Show was one of the first to take advantage of the new Twitter header feature

Want to make your Twitter page look more professional? Then good news - you now have the ability to upload a customised header to your Twitter profile, like the @todayshow example shown above.

And here's some more good news - we've produced a special PSD template to make it even easier!

The template, created for us by Bristol-based creative agency Fiasco Design enables you to see where the profile image, name, and description should sit. You can download the zip file here.

Our free PSD template takes the work out of creating your Twitter header

How to upload your header

After you've used our template to create your header, follow these three simple steps to upload it to your Twitter account:

01. Settings

Log in to your Twitter account. Click on the cog icon in the top right-hand corner. Choose Settings.

Log in and choose the Settings option under the cog on the right-hand side

02. Choose Design

From the panel that appears on the left-hand side of the page, choose Design.

A panel appears on the right - choose the 'Design' option

03. Change header

Scroll to the bottom of the main panel and click the button titled Change header. Select your header image and you're done!

We'd love to see your Twitter headers - share the link in the comments and we'll publish the best!