Check out our first ever iPad app: Design Spring!

We’ve launched our first iPad app! Here's the skinny:

It’s called Creative Bloq Design Spring

It’s going to show you great design work on a daily basis

You can download it for free right now!

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. Daily!

Features

The app it couldn't be simpler to use. You run Design Spring, it downloads images, you swipe through and look at them.

Want to look up close? Just tap and zoom in. Like the cut of an artist’s jib? Go straight to their Twitter feed or website. Easy!

We’ve also put in an option to select your favourite images, plus the ability to sort by category.

Best of all, we decided to put in a colour search. Fancy something red? Design Spring will find all the red pictures for you.

The app will be updated daily by our network editor, Jim McCauley, who's a dab hand at this kind of thing (he used to run a regular inspiration gallery over on Computer Arts).

We already have some great designers and artists featured in Design Spring, including João Oliveira, Kerry Hyndman and Andy Council, and we have some amazing stuff lined up.

Send us your work!

But it’s still early days for Design Spring and we want more! Lots more! Enough to update this thing with fresh work every day! And we want to see what YOU'VE created.

So if you want a fantastic opportunity to show off your work, then send an email to jim.mccauley@futurenet.com, using the subject line "Design Spring Submission", and we'll be in touch.

Let us know what you think of the app in the comments below - and please leave a review in the App Store too!