This custom iPhone 14 designer is the most fun you'll have all day

While we're treated to the odd design tweak here and there (hello, notch; goodbye, headphone jack), the overall design of the iPhone doesn't tend to change much from year to year. But if you're finding things a little too predictable, you might want to take a look at this hilarious 3D iPhone design tool.

The new interactive website lets you design the iPhone 14 of your dreams (or nightmares), giving the user carte blanche to chuck everything from cameras to, er, wheels on the device. And for the ultimate act of heresy, you can even stamp the Android logo on the back of the device. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

The website is delightfully simple to use (Image credit: Neal Agarwal)

Simply titled 'Design the next iPhone (opens in new tab)' (which we're expecting to see on 7 September), the site, by developer Neal Agarwal, presents the user with what is arguably the ultimate iPhone design - a plain, black (and very shiny) rectangle. But by adding feature upon feature, users can turn the device into a truly monstrous creation.

How many notches is too many notches? (Image credit: Neal Agarwal)

The items start innocuously enough – from the notch to the power button, via as many camera lenses as you like. But scroll through and things get a little more fun. There's an iPod clickwheel! A steering wheel! A helicoper blade! You can even deck your iPhone out with Apple's most infamously expensive accessory – wheels.

This'll do nicely (Image credit: Neal Agarwal/Future owns)

Best of all, once you've finished pimping your iPhone, the website lets you display it in all its glory, accompanied by choral music and a pop-up of Tim Cook declaring the device "not just an upgrade, but a breakthrough". You can take a look at our delightful creation above – complete with steering while and cup holder, naturally.

As for the actual next iPhone, the 14th generation probably won't look quite as outlandish as this. But there are a few design updates rumoured to be on the way, including the nixxing of the notch. Check out every iPhone 14 leak we've heard so far, and if you're feeling impatient, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

