The Artspira app catapults crafting into the future

The realms of traditional art and modern technology have been somewhat distant for some time, but crafting machine manufacturer Brother is taking steps to enter the modern age with the launch of a new all-in-one app for creatives.

Artspira+ is a subscription-based service that allows users access to a plethora of embroidery, cutting and printing designs, alongside the addition of AR functions and seamless connectivity to compatible devices – catapulting crafting into the 21st century. (To kickstart your crafting career, check out our collection of the best sewing machines).

(Image credit: Brother )

Launching in 2022, the first Artspira app allowed users to easily create embroidery and cutting designs from their phones, but the service limited users' access to certain tools and services. The optimised Artspira+ service aims to offer even more creative tools for hobbyists and business owners alike.

New features include the option to import external files with easy image conversion, including photo digitising, cross stitching and portrait conversion. Users will also have unlimited access to all magazines and projects, with the ability to seamlessly transfer project archives. With access to 7,000 embroidery designs, 3,000 cutting designs and over 1,500 printing designs, you'll definitely struggle to run out of ideas for your next crafting project.

As a novice to crafting myself, it's encouraging to see established crafting companies like Brother embracing the use of technology to make creating projects easier. As a beginner, it can feel daunting stepping into the world of crafting, especially when there are so many sources of information with conflicting advice, so it's great to have access to an app that does it all.

Small additions that we've become accustomed to in the modern age, such as cloud storage and even AR technology, are a hopeful step towards making Brother's creative systems feel familiar and accessible to younger creatives while enhancing the experience for seasoned crafters.

Artspira+'s portrait conversion feature (Image credit: Brother)

The Artspira app is free to download via the App Store and Google Play store. Artspira+ is an in-app subscription service, costing $12.99 per month.

