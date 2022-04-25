Developers, your apps may be deleted from the App Store

The Apple App Store first launched way back in 2008 and has since become one of the biggest in the world. It's jam-packed full of innovative designs and creativity, but in a bid to clear up the market, some of your favourite apps may be at risk.

Apple has decided to start removing apps that haven't been updated in over two years as part of its App Store Improvements. And while the initiative may clean up the store, people are already pointing out how it could result in a number of indie developers having their apps removed. If you're looking to design your very own app, then make sure you check out our guide on mobile app design.

(Image credit: Apple)

According to Apple, the culling of the older apps in the store is meant "to make it easier for customers to find great apps that fit their needs". However, some indie developers who can't afford to update their apps, or those who feel like they have 'complete' apps are having their designs deleted.

Developers will be contacted via email 30 days before their apps will be deleted from the App store. However, if the app isn't updated in that time frame, it will be deleted until the developers submit an update and it's approved by Apple. Also, any apps that crash on launch will also be removed – so now's the time to give your apps the once over, developers.

According to Softwareforenterprise, it costs approximately 20 per cent of your yearly profits to keep an app up-to-date, which is one of the reasons why some indie developers haven't been able to keep up. One user on Twitter pointed out, "It's basically holding completed games and apps for ransom". PrototopGames has described the clean up as, "an unfair barrier to indie devs," and made the excellent point, "Console games from 2000 are still available for sale".

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old.It's part of their App improvement system.This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcRApril 23, 2022 See more

This is made worse by the way that there isn't a free way to update a game in the Apple app store - you have to pay Apple for the privilege. It's basically holding completed games and apps for ransom. https://t.co/XT1jB5dL3JApril 24, 2022 See more

If you're an app developer, we suggest you keep an eye on your emails to see if Apple contacts you. We also recommend signing up for our UX design course, so you can really get to grips and improve your user experience for your apps. Or why not recap on all things user related with our UI vs UX guide?

Read More: