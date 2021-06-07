Apple accidentally leaks new apps ahead of WWDC

WWDC's big keynote is happening tonight (or this morning, depending on where you are in the world) at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. But it looks like a few sneaky secrets have been revealed already, from Apple itself.

Developer Khaos Tian has been keeping any eye on the App Store manifest, and has spotted references to new app bundle identifiers, suggesting potential new apps. One new entry is ‘com.apple.Mind’, which suggests that Apple may be expanding its health and wellness offerings, possibly with some sort of mindfulness app for the Apple Watch (see our best mindfulness apps for more options, or the best Apple Watch deals if you don't already have the wearable).

The Breathe app – which does what it says on the tin and encourages you to breathe for 60 seconds – already exists for the Watch, but this seems like a different offering.

It's no secret that Apple is dipping its toe in the world of mindfulness. It has already said it is introducing Background Sounds like the sea, rain and stream sounds to help "users focus, stay calm or rest". If these sounds are integrated into this new Mind app, or an updated Breathe app, then that could be good news for those who want their tech to help their mental state.

In other news, it also looks as if a Tips and a Contacts app could be coming in WatchOS 8, judging by new entries 'com.apple.NanoTips' and 'com.apple.NanoContacts' ('Nano' is usually used as the name for Apple Watch apps). Tips and Contacts already exist on the iPhone, but having them as separate apps for the Watch could make it even more independent from the iPhone.

