If this really is Apple's new iPhone 14 colour then count me out

With the date of Apple's next event finally set for 7th September, rumours and leaks about the iPhone 14 are reaching their inevitable zenith. Alleged dummy units have just given us our first 'real world' glimpse of the iPhone 14 Pro, which tends to come in a new colour every year. But If this year's new hue is the real deal, I can't say I'm too excited.

We've already heard tell that Apple is planning to go big on purple this year, with both the iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro said to be adopting the colour. But not only does it appear to be a far darker purple than the pastel shade of the iPhone 12, but it also seems to be replacing some other popular colours. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

Alleged iPhone 14 dummy units (Image credit: @heyitsyogesh on Twitter)

Various Apple leakers have taken to Twitter to share images of the so-called dummy units. While a bunch of already familiar colours are present and correct, including white, space grey and gold, it's the purple that's getting the most attention. But rather than a bold shade, it appears to be a subtle, inky colour that only actually looks purple when it catches the light. In other words, it isn't much fun.

Purple only appears at certain angles.source: https://t.co/K6WqjdBKgM pic.twitter.com/7fySSCoAN4August 25, 2022 See more

And the purple isn't proving popular on Twitter. "Impossible that Apple would release a colour that ugly," one user comments on leaker @duanrui1205's images, while another adds, "I'd like the purple colour to be a lot lighter, it looks like it was dipped in ink."

Also surprising is the colours this purple appears to be replacing. For the Pro model, it's Sierra Blue that's on the way out. But more unexpected is the loss of the pink iPhone 14. Users have been clamouring for a hot pink iPhone for years, and although hardly 'hot', the pastel pink iPhone 13 was the closest we've got since the iPhone 5C. It was a hugely popular shade – so why is Apple planning to ditch it so soon?

The purple iPhone 12 was much more fun (Image credit: Apple)

Being unverified dummy units which appear to have originated on Weibo, it's entirely possible that these won't end up resembling the final iPhone 14 models at all. But this close to release, rumours and leaks have a habit of becoming more and more accurate. If you're feeling impatient, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

