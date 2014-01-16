Free social media icons: 14 sets to download today

Looking for free social media icons? Then you're in luck: these days, there are tons available to download across the web, to use in both your personal and commercial projects.

But what if you don't have hours to spend searching for the best ones? Don't worry, we've got that covered too. Here we've rounded up the very best free social media icons around. Take a look at these fantastic sets and you'll soon be on your way to social media heaven...

Discover all our freebie-related articles here

A sketchy take on free social media icons

If you're looking for free social media icons to use on your website, check out this superb set. It includes 16 different icons for Facebook, StumbleUpon, Reddit and more, all icons are done in a sketchy style, and it’s free for both personal and commercial use.

These black and white icons provide a simple approach

Featuring 150 monochrome creations designed with simplicity in mind, this set of free social icons includes a variety of fully scalable designs provided in AI, EPS, PNG and SVG formats. All are completely free to use in both personal and commercial projects.

We'd love to snuggle up with these furry social icons

Got a furry website? Then these six furry social media icons will be perfect for your needs. Download them for free and use them in your projects without any restrictions.

These 74 social icons cover all bases

Check this set out. It consists of 74 social media icons that would that would be perfect for almost any type of design, whether you'd like to use them offline or online.

These hand-drawn icons offer a different take on social media

This social media icon set includes 22 free hand-drawn icons that you can use for both personal and commercial purposes, for Delicious, Flickr, Twitter, Digg, Delicious and more.

These chemistry-themed icons certainly grab the attention

This awesome labs icons set includes a concoction of 25 icons for the likes of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr and more. This one’s definitely worth investigating for the perfect social media potion.

A grunge approach to social media icons

This hand-made icon set includes 20 grunge social media icons. Icons are free for both personal and commercial use. They'd be a perfect match for a grunge themed site, blog and even YouTube channel.

Put a stamp on your social media presence with these classy icons

A unique take on social media icons, these 14 vintage stamp-shaped icons would be an awesome addition to any site or blog.

These social icons come in both vector and PNG formats

Here's another cool set of social icons, available both in vector and PNG formats. If you've ever wanted to use a "Pink Moustache" icon, this is your chance! Maybe for Movember?

These icons may look flat, but clever shadowing raises them above the norm

16 free flat-looking social icons that really pop up thanks to the long shadows. Since the icons are in a PSD file, you can always edit them and experiment using different effects to fit your project.

These sketched-out icons cover a range of social media sites

This set features hand-drawn icons social for YouTube, Twitter, MSN, Google, Facebook, Flickr and even eBay. All are free to use for both personal and commercial projects.

Great set of 150+ PNG icons that include the most popular social media platforms such as well as Gmail, Dropbox and more.

These social media vector icons are packed with style

There are loads of icons for social media that you can use, but this one is definitely worth checking out. The pack includes stylish social media icon vectors for the most widely-used social media sites plus WordPress.

If you want buttons that really look like buttons, head here

Here's a simple and clean button-style social icon set that you can use in your projects. They're free to use for both personal and commercial projects so you don't have to worry about licensing.

Words: Rahul Mistry

Rahul Mistry is an avid design enthusiast and content writer for domain name registration specialists www.123-reg.co.uk. You can connect with Rahul on Google+.

Liked this? Read these!

Seen any high quality icon sets? Go ahead and share them with us in the comments below.