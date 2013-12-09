1400 free 'flat design' icons to download today

Love flat design? Looking for some free design assets? Then keep reading. We've got a pack of 1400 gorgeous icons for you to download today - and it's absolutely free!

This pack was created exclusively for Creative Bloq readers by Freepik.com - a specialised search engine that helps graphic and web designers find high quality photos, vectors, illustrations, and PSD files for their creative projects, quickly and easily.

If you just want to download free icons, Freepik has launched a tool entirely dedicated to this end: Flaticon.com. The largest database of free vector icons, it enables you to download all of its thousands of icons in .svg, .psd or .png format. You can use them as web fonts, plus there's a free plugin for Photoshop that lets you quickly find all the icons without leaving your working environment.

You can see a preview of the icons in today's free pack below, and click on the link below that to download the pack.

Download the free pack (zip file, 12.6MB).

Find all the icons indexed by Freepik at Flaticon.com.

