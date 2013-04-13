10 top 3ds Max resources

The web is a wonderful thing. It's full of endless resources and tutorials for people wanting to learning the art of 3ds Max. But, sometimes too much choice can be confusing so we've picked 10 top sites that will really help you get to grips with the 3D software.

If you're looking for news, tutorials and examples of exactly what 3ds Max is capable of, head over to our sister site 3D World. Here you can see the latest 3ds Max projects created by students, hobbyists and professional artists. Simply type in the software name into the keyword search tool, click the 3ds Max tag and browse to your heart's content.

Get started with and learn how to master tools in 3ds Max with Lynda

The Lynda training site has 24 brilliant 3ds Max tutorials, all created by professionals and experts in the software. Lessons range from 90 minutes to 15 hours, so you're sure to find something useful here. Membership is required to access the training, which does comes at a price. However, the site is currently offering a week's free trial, but, if you decide not to subscribe, make sure you cancel after a week to avoid being charged.

For everything 3ds Max, visit Max Cookie

For everything 3ds Max training, head over to Max Cookie. Here you'll find tutorials in everything from animation and rendering to lighting, particles and FX. There's also interviews, news, resources, including textures, models and reference material. What more could you possibly want?

You'll find pages of 3ds Max training on CGArena

CGArena is a fantastic resources for CG artists. The site is full of 3ds max, Maya, Photoshop, ZBrush tutorials, animation jobs, news, portfolio service, an online CG store and more. With a dedicated 3ds Max section, you'll find pages of useful tutorials that'll help you get to grips with the software.

Get your hands on 90 3ds Max tutorials at Hongkiat

Hongkiat is a site for designers, bloggers and tech users, covering useful tools, tutorials, tips and inspirational artworks. While not dedicated to 3ds Max, it has a fantastic article listing 90 tutorials in the software programme for beginners and professionals alike.

You'll find everything you need to learn 3ds Max in the Digital Tutors training library

Digital Tutors has the largest online video-based training and tutorial library for CG, 3D, animation and VFX. The 3ds Max section is epic, featuring lessons on everything from getting started right through to advanced techniques. Although a subscription is required to access many of the videos, there's also a selection of free ones in the library too.

You'll find a wide selection of 3ds Max training on The Gnomon Workshop

Like Digital Tutors, The Gnomon Workshop has an extensive library of training and tutorials in 3ds Max. Operating slightly differently, you can choose whether to purchase a direct download or the lessons on DVD and have them delivered. Training starts at $10 for basic tutorials and moves up to $80 for more detailed and advanced techniques.

Check out Autodesk's online community for a wealth of knowledge and training on 3ds Max

AREA is a digital entertainment and visualisation community run by makers of 3ds Max, Autodesk. On this site, there's pages of free, useful tutorials on the software package as well as a tips section and forum for people looking for help and advice from fellow Max users.

CG tuts+ is a great source of learning on all aspects of computer graphics

Cgtuts+ is a source of learning on all aspects of computer graphics and pumps out regular tutorials on all manner of 3d software, including 3ds Max. There's something here for users of all skills, with lessons ranging from fundamental skills to more advanced in-depth tutorials creating specific scenes.

With useful search filters, you can easily find the training you're looking for on Creative Crash

For a wealth of brilliant, free tutorials, head over to Creative Crash. Brimming with creative content, part of it is this awesome 3ds Max training section. Helpfully, you can filter your search by language, user skill level, choose from video or text training and whichever operating system you're using. Each tutorial is also rated so you can see which ones people found most useful.

