The best free icon sets for Halloween

Give your website a spooky makeover in time for Hallowe'en with these icon collections.

Giving your website or blog a makeover for the Hallowe'en season is a quick and easy way to add some personality and cheeky charm that your visitors will appreciate. Rather than go overboard and give your site a root-and-branch redesign or create a custom skin from scratch, why not add a bit of spooky style with a new icon set?

We've selected five of the best Hallowe'en icon packs that strike the right balance between tacky and trying-too-hard... and each one is absolutely free!

01. Halloween Icon set

Halloween icon set 1

Want to give your site a spookier look for Halloween? This icon set includes 22 Halloween icons that you can use on your site, from skulls to pumpkins, coffins, and Dracula icons.

02. Halloween Avatars

Halloween icon set 2

This awesome collection of 42 avatars focused on popular horror characters including Jason, Freddie, Hannibal, Hellboy, Guy Fawkes and many more. If you were looking for a special pack of icons this Halloween, then check these out.

03. Halloween Vista Icons

Halloween icon set 3

This icon set will give your site a haunting feel for Halloween. The iconic scream mask, pumpkins and Jack from Nightmare before Christmas are all available to download and use.

04. 14 Halloween icons

Halloween icon set 4

This eerie set consists of 13 Halloween icons available in ICO, ICNS and PNG formats. These versatile icons would be perfect for any ghostly project.

05. Spooky Stickers

Halloween icon set 5

An assortment of 16 spooky Halloween themed stickers that you can use for your projects. While free to download, this set is only available for personal use.

Words: Rahul Mistry and Craig Stewart

Rahul Mistry is an avid design enthusiast and content writer for domain name registration specialists www.123-reg.co.uk. You can connect with Rahul on Google+.

Seen any high quality icon sets? Go ahead and share them with us in the comments below.

