6 free icon sets for foodie projects

A huge set of 200 icons available in PNG, AI, EPS and vector formats, making them easy to customise to match any project. Ideal for any gastronomical project.

Created for a school project these free to download food icon set come in .ai format.

Available for free download, this yummy food and cakes icon set are truly scrumptious. The set includes 20 original and sweet icons in 48x48px to 128x128px in PNG, ICO, INCS, and TIF formats.

Extremely well designed food icon set that would be an attractive option for your next project.

If you have a food blog or a restaurant website, you might find this collection of food icons useful. It includes everything from fruits and vegetables to bread, pie and soda. Free to use only in personal projects.

For those with a sweet tooth this awesome collection consists of 50 candy bar icons for the most popular brands including Twix, Mounds, Toblerone, Snickers, Oreo and more.

