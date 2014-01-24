Free ecommerce icons: 5 sets to download today

Starting your own ecommerce site and looking to keep your costs down? Well, when it comes to icons, we've got it covered. These days, there are tons of free ecommerce icons available to download across the web - and we've tracked down the best of the bunch.
Take a look at these fantastic sets and then check out our article on great ecommerce website designs for a further burst of inspiration!
- Discover all our freebie-related articles here
01. Ultimate ecommerce vector pack
There are 250 ecommerce flavoured icons in this set, all free for use in personal and commercial projects. The icons come in various formats, including png, ai, and in .ttf and .svg font files, and are Retina-ready to boot.
02. Flat ecommerce Icon Set
Are you building your website along flat design lines? Then you'll love this free ecommerce icon set, which includes many popular payment providers, including Bitcoin. The icons come in different-sized PNGs (32 × 32, 64 × 64, 128 × 128 and 256 × 256 pixels), and the set includes Photoshop and Illustrator files containing all of the icons.
03. Ecommerce Sticker Pack
A stylish set of ecommerce stickers that are perfect for use during a sale. The download includes a PSD file with three large stickers and six small ones that you can easily edit.
04. Gules sacrifice sale
Running a big sale on your e-shop? Here's a simple collection of icons that you can use on your site for when you're running a special offer or a clearance sale.
05. Discount sales label tag vector
Running a Christmas sale? Use one of these festive discount sales label tag icons to catch your visitors' attention.
06. Vector Christmas Sales Discount Labels
Brightly coloured Christmas sales discount icon set that includes everything from discount labels to Merry Christmas signs perfect for the holiday sales.
Words: Rahul Mistry
Rahul Mistry is an avid design enthusiast and content writer for domain name registration specialists www.123-reg.co.uk. You can connect with Rahul on Google+.
Liked this? Read these!
- Free graphic design software available to you right now!
- The best photo apps for iPhone, iPad and Android
- The 100 best free fonts
Seen any high quality icon sets? Go ahead and share them with us in the comments below.