Over 250 free Christmas icons to download now

Giving your website or blog a makeover for the festive season is a quick and easy way to add some personality and cheeky charm that your visitors will appreciate. Rather than go overboard and give your site a root-and-branch redesign or create a custom skin from scratch, why not add a bit of Christmas cheer with a new icon set?

We've selected six of the best festive icon packs containing a total of over 250 icons that strike the right balance between tacky and trying-too-hard... and each one is absolutely free!

With 'flat' is the current trend in design industry, Fedobe has provided over 150 variations of design resources this Christmas, including icons, buttons, gift cards, coupons, badges, discounts and banner ads.

Want to get your site ready for Christmas? Here's a collection of 28 Christmas icons that includes colourful light bulbs, candles, presents and more.

Here's a catchy set of Christmas stickers that you could use for both print and online projects. It also includes a vector file, making it easy to resize each icon to fit your design.

Give your website a festive feel with this free Christmas icon set from Smashing Magazine. The pack contains 39 beautifully designed icons which include Santa and a snowman.

Nowadays every site needs social media icons on their site especially during the Christmas holidays. These 26 free Christmas social media icons are bound to bring your visitors some festive cheer.

This elegant collection of Christmas icons will make a great addition to any site during the holiday season.

Words: Rahul Mistry and the Creative Bloq staff

Rahul Mistry is an avid design enthusiast and content writer for domain name registration specialists www.123-reg.co.uk. You can connect with Rahul on Google+.

Liked this? Read these!

Seen any high quality icon sets? Go ahead and share them with us in the comments below.