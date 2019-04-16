Free typewriter fonts are a great way to incorporate some vintage-style in to a design. Evoking images of furiously typing secretaries, glamorous parties and life-changing telegrams: free typewriter fonts bring an authenticity that propels any project to a new level of retro style.

Although Courier is probably the most widely used and best known font of this type, having been available everywhere even since the advent of electricity, there are loads of other equally striking and perhaps more individual typewriter fonts to choose from.

Here, we've scoured the internet to find 24 free typewriter fonts that will help bring the spirit of the past to your designs. We've also got a list of the best paid-for typewriter fonts available too. If a typewriter font isn't what you need for your most recent project, why not take a look at our comprehensive roundup of free fonts, which includes graffiti fonts and handwriting fonts, all available to download today.

01. Rough Typewriter Font

Clean and simple with an uneven charm

Rough Typewriter Font does exactly what it says on the tin. It's a classic free typewriter font that's a bit rough around the edges. Great for times you want a touch of rough 'n' ready imperfection, it comes in four versions including bold and italic and is free for personal use, but needs a commercial license.

02. Silvery Tarjey Font

Softer and more elongated than other typewriter fonts

A slightly softer aesthetic, rounded and verging on bubble-like in places, this warm font stands out from the rest. Created for a personal project by Cumberland Fontworks, it is free for personal use and you can contact the author if you would like to discuss using it for wider distribution.

03. Conspiracy

Conspiracy is as quirky as the theories that inspired it

The Conspiracy font makes us imagine secret government files full of covertly written letters about Area 51. Slightly quirky and lots of fun, this typewriter font is totally free and has emassed over 71,000 downloads to date.

04. Stampwriter-Kit

Smudged and simple

Stampwriter-Kit was created from a typewriter style stamp kit and has that lovely smudgy-stampy feel. It comes in upper-case letters only for that perfect 'branded' stamp effect. It's 100% free.

05. RM Typerighter old font

Old, worn and clogged up

This typewriter font looks old and worn out. We love its sketch-like quality that brings an artistic feel to the clogged up aesthetic. It comes in a complete set of alphabetical and numercial characters and is totally free for all types of use.

06. Trashtype

A corroded alternative to Courier

Trashtype is a bit like Courier, but with a distressed twist. Beautifully eroded, it looks awesome on textured paper and has a weathered feel to it. The 179 characters include a Latin supplement. It's free for personal use but contact designer David Kerkhoff if you want to use if professionally.

07. Gabriele

This vintage font looks just like a faded typewriter ribbon

Named after a popular series of typewriters in postwar Germany, Gabriele is sure to be a hit with web users as well. With a distinctive texture that evokes old typewriter ribbons, this monospaced font requires no kerning, and just like the rest below it's free for commercial use.

08. Xerography Font

Your message will stand out in this block-framed font

Complete with wonky rectangular borders, Xerography is the go-to font if you're looking to recreate the shape of old-fashioned typewriter hammers. This font makes great use of negative space, so it should work on any background colour you choose.

09. Happy Days

This new font already has a unique, distressed look

Thanks to its fuzzy, glitchy finish, the Happy Days font is the perfect way to age your typography. This font set comes with the whole alphabet in upper and lower case, plus every number and a limited selection of symbols and accented words.

10. Ghostwriter

If a comic strip needed a typewritten letter...

This slightly messy, grungy font makes us think of how a typewritten letter would look in a comic strip. Bold and cramped, it is striking in its irregular formation. Free for personal use, but not for distribution.

11. Love Letter

Fall in love with the love letter free typewriter font

One for the old romantic in you! The Love Letter font harks back to a time when typewriters were used to spill out our feelings for our loved ones. Use this if you want to put a bit of romance and old school passion into your designs. And, like all the typewriter fonts on this list, it's absolutely free!

12. CarbonType

CarbonType will be perfect for typewriter headlines

A thicker, more bold typewriter font, CarbonType is perfect for typewriter headlines and large straps. It might prove difficult to use this typewriter font in content, so we'd stick to the larger typography projects if we were you.

13. Special Elite

A digital answer to vintage

Special Elite takes the vintage style of typewriter fonts and moves it closer to the digital age. Developed by the team at Astigmatic, this design is perfect if you're looking for a free typewriter font with the impression of a strong keystroke.

14. Type Keys Font

Type Keys comes fulled and unfilled

This cool font was developed by Ronna Penner. The free download offers the design both filled and unfilled. Free for personal use, the download comes complete with a full set of upper case letters, numbers and other characters you might find on a typewriter.

15. Sears Tower

Sears Tower comes in 196 glyphs

This dirty, distressed typeface comes to you free courtesy of Michael Tension at Tension Type. The design, one of Tension's more popular, comes complete 196 glyphs and is free to use in any and all of your personal and commercial work.

16. L.C. Smith 5 Typewriter

Creator Sommeregger has a passion for typewriters

Creator of L.C. Smith 5 Typewriter Georg Sommeregger has a passion for typewriters. He collects, repairs and generally shares information on the old-school typing machine. In addition to this, he's also created this free typewriter font and generously offers it as a free download for use in personal projects.

17. Veteran Typewriter

Classic and traditional

This traditional typewriter font was created by Koczman Bálint of Magique Fonts. With over 30 fonts in his portfolio, his designs have amassed over seven million downloads. The brilliant set includes every character you might possibly need.

18. Last Draft Font

This is a fancy one

Designer Andrew Hart has designed over 60 typefaces, all of which are available online. But we particularly liked this fancy typewriter font, Last Draft Font. Free for personal use, the download includes a full set of upper and lower case letters, numbers and special characters.

19. Teletype 1945 - 1985

Teletype is authentically retro

This typewriter-based, serif, mono-spaced typeface was designed by E.V Norat. It replicates exactly how characters were once printed on teletype machines, which were used throughout the world for communications and weather reporting and transmission purposes.

20. My Underwood

My Underwood is delightfully grungy

A clear fan of the grunge style, My Underwood is another design from typeface designer Michael Tension. The Canadian-based artist has 20 fonts available online, which have been downloaded over three million times in total.

21. F25 Blackletter Typewriter

German 'Schwabacher Fraktur' Typewriter Font was created by designer Volker Busse . Black letter fonts were common in Germany before WWII. Because of that, German black letter fonts are widely associated with the Nazis and typewriters with Black Letter monospaced fonts are practically lost today. The creator explains that 'to rescue the odd' they created a digital computer font.

22. Brenton Scrawl Type

Get an authentic tempremental typewriter look with Brenton Scrawl Type

Brenton Scrawl Type enables you to replicate the look of a typewriter in serious need of a service. This free download includes a full set of capital and lower case letters, as well as the figures 1-9, which includes a backwards 5.

23. Metacopy

This cracked, distorted, small print is a popular typewriter font

Metacopy was created by designer Yoshiki Kita. The cracked, distorted, small print is a popular typewriter font, having been downloaded over 36,000 times now. The free download includes a full set of numbers, letters and special characters.

24. Telegraphem

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Don't worry, the keys of our typewriter haven't got stuck. This is just totally reminiscent of the old-school typewriter font used in thriller, The Shining.

Related articles: