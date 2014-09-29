9 top After Effects resources

The web is a wonderful thing. It's full of endless resources and tutorials for people wanting to learning the art of After Effects CS6 (and previous versions). But, sometimes too much choice can be confusing so we've picked nine top sites that will really help you get to grips with the compositing software.

And here's our roundup of the best After Effects tutorials out there, so you have even more chance to sharpen up your skills.

Get advice and training from After Effects experts at Adobe TV

If you want to learn After Effects, who better to learn from than the guys who created the software? Adobe TV offers a number of video training in everything from the basics and getting started to special effects and 3D features. And the tutorials are all taken by experts in the compositing software.

USse the 'Series' box on the right to help refine your After Effects tutorial search

Creative Cow doesn't have the most intuitive UI we've ever seen but it does have many pages of links to After Effects tutorials. So, if you're just on the look out to hone your skills in the compositing software, this is a good place to start. If you don't have the time to trawl through each page, the site does feature a useful 'Series' box to help refine your search.

Access nearly 800 After Effects tutorials with a subscription to Digital Tutors

This giant online training library has a brilliant selection of After Effects tutorials. Digital Tutors has nearly 800 AE videos, covering lessons in everything from getting started to pipeline development. Training is aimed at users of all skill levels, so there's something for everyone here. The site offers two free basic tutorials in the software but to access the full library a subscription is required.

There's hundreds of pages worth of After Effects tutorials on VideoHive

VideoHive is a library of royalty free motion graphics, footage and After Effects projects. It also offers a huge selection - over 118 pages - of tutorials to choose from and there's a keyword tool so you can refine your search. You have to pay for each tutorial, ranging anywhere from $8 to about $25. To help you decide if the one you want to access is worth the money, the site has helpfully put a star rating next to each.

Video Copilot was founded and is run by visual effects artist and filmmaker Andrew Kramer

If it's After Effects training you're after then Video Copilot is a fantastic place to start. Founded and run by visual effects artist and filmmaker Andrew Kramer, the site features over 130 tutorials, which range from the basics to more complex effects for more seasoned users. Video Copilot also features a dedicated beginners section that has 10 free tutorials with everything you need to get started.

Learn special effects, motion graphics, filmmaking and more with aetuts+

Part of the Tuts+ network, this website offers a wealth of After Effects training from beginner to advanced. Divided into sections, users can choose to access tutorials in the areas of motion graphics, production, visual effects and workflow. Watching the videos are free but to access the source files you must be a Tuts+ premium member, subscriptions for which can be purchased from $15 per month.

At the helm of Motionworks is Australian motion graphics artist John Dickinson

After Effects tutorials, tips and training, motionworks has it all. Run by motion graphics artist John Dickinson, the site features a number of free tutorials for users of all skills, as well as training DVDs available for purchase, starting at $30. In addition to this, and if you really want to fast track your After Effects skills, Dickinson also offers personal coaching, however there are no details on the cost of this service.

lynda.com was founded by expert in web graphics and design Lynda Weinman and painter and illustrator Bruce Heavin

If you haven't got to know Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin's extensive tutorial video library then you should. Although not exclusively dealing with After Effects, the Lynda website offers a wealth of training in the compositing software for the beginner to intermediate user. Some of the training is free but to access the majority of it you will need to subscribe to the site, which starts from $25 per month.

Sternfx is owned by Eran Stern who is also author of many training and video tutorials for Adobe, Digital Juice and Creative Cow

Sternfx presents an extensive library of quick and helpful tutorials for After Effects users. Using his 15-years experience with the software, Eran Stern's website features training aimed at users of all skill levels, as well as training DVDs that can be purchased from as little as $10.

This is an updated version of an article that previously appeared on Creative Bloq.